Quota rejig, all-round development will help BJP reap rich poll dividends: Nirani

As a disciplined party worker, I never questioned the party’s decision and I am always ready to shoulder any responsibility that the party assigns to me.

Employment generation in the industrial sector will help bring BJP back to power, says Karnataka Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani in an interview with DH's R Shrinidhi.

Excerpts:

Will the top leaders jumping the ship impact BJP's poll prospects?

People are keen on electing a party which can deliver. The BJP government in Karnataka has made progress in the development sector and ensured social justice. Added to this is the pro-people policies of the Narendra Modi-led Union government. People expect the development works to be carried forward. Therefore, they will support BJP not bothering much about leaders hopping to other parties. If somebody thinks that he or she enjoys the support of an entire community then it is an illusion.

Former CM Jagadish Shettar and former DyCM Laxman Savadi, who defected from the BJP to the Congress, claim that the BJP will lose Lingayat support. What's your take?

It is not correct to say that the BJP has meted out injustice to Lingayats. Being a national party it has to cater to the needs of all sections of the society. It cannot go on appeasing a particular community just because it is big and influential. I was denied a ministerial berth in the Yediyurappa-led BJP government but I kept quiet respecting the party’s decision. As a disciplined party worker, I never questioned the party’s decision and I am always ready to shoulder any responsibility that the party assigns to me. For the Lingayat community, the party’s principles and policies are more important than an individual's gains.

You mentioned about the BJP government’s policy on social justice. Elaborate.

According to internal reservation to SC/STs and 2D reservation to various sects of Lingayats was a major and bold decision of the BJP government. The demand for reservation for Panchamsalis is four-decade-old. No government in the past had dared to revise the internal reservation. These decisions will help BJP reap rich dividends in the assembly election.

The BJP’s claim of attracting huge investment has been refuted by the Congress leaders. Former industries minister R V Deshpande says mere signing of MoUs does not mean setting up of plants and employment generation. Your take on it.

The government under the leadership of Bommai has encouraged industries by creating extensive opportunities for innovation and reliability. State is among the top five states in the innovation index released by the Niti Aayog. Invest Karnataka-2022 was a huge success and paved the way for Rs 9.82 lakh crore investment. The maximum conversion of MoUs into industrial units is 56% which is much higher than previous GIMs. The government is hopeful that the total investment proposals will create over six lakh jobs across Karnataka.

You were in the race for CM’s post when Yediyurappa was being replaced. What are your chances now?

The party high command will decide on that. I will remain a loyal party worker, ready to accept any task that the party assigns.