Rahul Gandhi hops on to BMTC bus in Bengaluru, tells commuters of Congress's promises

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hopped on to a BMTC bus in Bengaluru and interacted with commuters on Monday.

The high-octane campaigning for the Karnataka Assembly elections is scheduled to end today.

Rahul, who is in the poll-bound state for campaigning, took a Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus from Cunningham Road. He was seen discussing various issues of price rises and public transportation with passengers, the majority of them were working and college-going women.

The senior leader also spoke on Congress's guarantee of free bus travel for all women in state-owned KSRTC as well as BMTC buses. He also talked to them about the 'Gruhalakshmi' scheme through which monthly cash assistance of Rs 2,000 would be given to the woman head of households in the poll-bound state if the Congress comes to power.

Rahul then got down at Lingarajapuram where he again spoke to commuters at the bus stop.

He also visited a Cafe Coffee Day on Cunningham Road.

Voting for the southern state is slated to take place on May 10, with results to be announced on May 13.