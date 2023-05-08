Rahul Gandhi rides BMTC bus, interacts with locals

Rahul Gandhi rides BMTC bus for ‘common man, woman feel’

On the bus, Gandhi talked to young professionals about their work and even consoled an elderly passenger on the loss of her husband

Shruthi HM Sastry
Shruthi HM Sastry, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 08 2023, 11:09 ist
  • updated: May 09 2023, 03:49 ist
Rahul Gandhi interacts with people in Bengaluru. Credit: Special Arrangement

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday hopped on to a BMTC bus on Cunningham Road here, to interact with passengers on the last day of public campaigning for the May 10 elections. 

In line with the party’s promise of free bus travel for women across the state if voted to power, Gandhi spoke to women and students about the Congress guarantees, including Gruha Lakshmi, under which Rs 2,000 per month will be given to the woman head of all households.

On Monday morning, Gandhi showed up at a Cafe Coffee Day outlet on Cunningham Road.

Later, he went to a BMTC bus stop where he spoke to students about their areas of study. 

On the bus, Gandhi talked to young professionals about their work and even consoled an elderly passenger on the loss of her husband. 

Students shared with him about transport woes and wished for less crowded buses.

Gandhi ended his bus journey at Lingarajapuram bus stop.

Taking to Twitter, Gandhi tweeted: “Enjoyed a quintessential Bengaluru experience - a BMTC bus ride with some incredible women of Karnataka. We are committed to change their lives for the better with the 5 Congress guarantees.”

Catch the latest updates on Karnataka elections here

 

 

Voting for the southern state is slated to take place on May 10, with results to be announced on May 13.

 

(With inputs from agencies)

 

