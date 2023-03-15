Rahul Gandhi’s visit will not have any bearing: CM Basavaraj Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Belagavi on March 20, will not have any effect. He will come and go.

Speaking to reporters at the airport here on Wednesday, Bommai said, Rahul Gandhi’s visit will not pose any problems for BJP. We are strong when it comes to organisation and we are confident of getting majority in the Assembly election. Several activities such as conferences of various morcha’s, booth-level Vijay Sankalp yatra, conventions of beneficiaries of state and union government programmes and rath yatra are going on.

Central leaders of BJP have visited the state and their visits will continue for organising the party, he added.

Read | Video of BJP MLA's stand on Muslims goes viral

Housing Minister V Somanna has been to New Delhi after informing me and will hold meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, he informed.

Regarding stiff competition for the BJP candidature in the coming assembly election, Bommai said the competition will be more for the winning party candidatures and this situation will be effectively managed by high command. Candidates who are given tickets by high command will be fully supported. Several central leaders are expected to visit the state including chief ministers of Assam and Madhya Pradesh.

He said the guarantee card being distributed by the Congress will not be implemented as that party will not come to power. Guarantee card scheme was nothing but hoodwinking the people and they would not get carried away by such acts. People cannot be fooled all the time.

Regarding MES announcing to conduct purification ritual of statue of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj installed at Rajhansgad fort, he said, Deputy Commissioner and Police Commissioner will take suitable decision in this regard.