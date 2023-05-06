Rahul, Priyanka in B'luru tomorrow: Avoid these roads

Rahul, Priyanka in Bengaluru on May 7: Avoid these roads

Road users must avoid using Bommanahalli Road, Begur Road, Hosur Road and Hongasandra from 7 pm to 9 pm, police said

Udbhavi Balakrishna
Udbhavi Balakrishna, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 06 2023, 22:24 ist
  • updated: May 06 2023, 22:24 ist
Rahul Gandhi (L) and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Credit: PTI File Photo

Bengaluru police have issued a traffic advisory in preparation for Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's Sunday visit. 

Road users are asked to avoid Russell Market Square, Shivajinagar and Periyar Circle (Tannery Road) from 6 pm to 10 pm.

 

There will also be traffic restrictions on Old Airport Road, Suranjandas Road, Mahadevapura Main Road, Marathahalli Main Road and Varthur Kodi from 5 pm to 7 pm. 

Road users must avoid using Bommanahalli Road, Begur Road, Hosur Road and Hongasandra from 7 pm to 9 pm, the traffic police said.

