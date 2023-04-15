Ramesh Jarkiholi ‘Belavu’ (inauspicious bird) that entered BJP: Savadi

Former deputy chief minister Laxman Savadi who joined the Congress said that he quit BJP as former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi had joined the party. He termed Jarkiholi as ‘Belavu’ (inauspicious bird) which has entered BJP and created an environment for him to quit the party and join Congress.

"Houses in which ‘Belavu’ enters face misery and there’s precedent that one should not reside in the houses wherein the bird has entered and I also took such a decision," Savadi said reacting to a statement by BJP leader Ramesh Jarkiholi that him quitting the party has resulted in getting rid of a pest.

Savadi after joining Congress in Bengaluru on Friday, arrived at the airport here on Saturday.

Read | Karnataka polls: Congress approaches unhappy BJP leaders

He told reporters that BJP leaders forced him to quit the party and join Congress. "I had been promised the deputy chief minister post if Mahesh Kumathalli, who had defected from Congress to BJP, won the by-election, while I had not made any such demand. No courtesy was shown to inform me when I was removed as deputy chief minister," he said.

He also said he worked honestly for BJP for 20 years and organised the party. Savadi claimed to have worked in the 2019 by-election discharging all responsibilities given. "I had demanded candidature for the general election. BJP leaders say they had given candidature to all the 17 MLAs who defected from Congress, then why was R Shankar denied candidature?" he asked.

Savadi alleged that ethics and morals have been compromised in BJP and former chief minister Jagadish Shettar, too, has been denied candidature to contest the assembly election.

"No one would like to remain in the party if their self-respect is hurt. I have joined Congress as per the suggestions and opinions of my supporters," Savadi added.

Responding to a statement by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai that he has taken the decision in a hurry, he said, he has respect for the chief minister and it's him who has hurried.

Former chief minister B S Yediyurappa had quit BJP, gone to another political party and returned later, and does not have the right to give sermons to others, he stated.

"Former chief minister Jagadish Shettar’s father has worked for BJP since its formation. Shettar and I have worked together for 20 years. What was his fault for being denied BJP candidature? He is 67 years old and also has age in his favour," he expressed.