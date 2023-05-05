Rate card ad row: BJP plans to sue Cong for defamation

Rate card ad row: BJP plans to sue Cong for defamation in Karnataka

Corruption rate card of Cong irks BJP leaders; BSY hints at filing defamation case

Gayathri G R
Gayathri G R, DHNS,
  • May 05 2023, 22:17 ist
  • updated: May 06 2023, 02:11 ist
Credit: DH Photo

Former chief minister B S Yediyurappa has said that he was contemplating to sue Congress for defamation over the ‘corruption rate of BJP’ advertisement, published by the Congress.

The Congress has published an advertisement in newspapers titled ‘Trouble Engine’ It has mentioned the appointment, transfer and job ‘rates’ for the posts. The advertisement also mentioned the ‘commission’ for government works.

Check latest updates on Karnataka elections

“I have noticed this. I will consult the advocates in this regard. I will try to file a defamation case against the Congress. Discussion will be held with senior advocates,” Yediyurappa said on Friday.

Meanwhile, MP Lahar Singh Siroya tweeted: “What Congress has published today is pure propaganda. I propose to sue the @INCKarnataka for defamation after consulting my lawyers”.

He also tweeted: “All organisations and all those who held positions listed in the advertisement will certainly be examined by the court for evidence. All these organisations and individuals have been insulted”.

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
Karnataka Assembly Polls
BJP
Congress

