Rebel trouble for Congress after second list of tickets

Defiance exploded within the Congress a day after the party released its second list of 41 candidates.

Disappointed after being denied the Chitradurga ticket, former MLC Raghu Achar is all set to join JD(S). The Chitradurga ticket went to K C Veerendra, the son-in-law of film actor Doddanna.

Achar, a Vishwakarma leader, slammed Congress for “sidelining smaller communities” such as his to woo bigger vote banks. “Yet, these small communities have the power to defeat the party,” he warned.

In Molakalmuru, ticket-reject Yogesh Babu is exploring his options. The party picked former BJP MLA N Y Gopalakrishna. Babu’s supporters have been mounting pressure on the party to give him a ticket. Speaking to DH, Babu said he is open to all options and would take an “informed decision” after consulting his voters.

Meanwhile, disappointment awaited senior leader YSV Datta who joined the Congress after leaving JD(S) where he spent several years. While Datta hoped for the Kadur ticket, the party chose Anand K S. Datta has called for a meeting of his supporters this Sunday after which he is expected to take a call.

Another case in point is that of senior Congress’ Channagiri leader Vadnal Rajanna. The leader is said to have been batting for a ticket for his brother’s sons. Rajanna himself is a former Channagiri MLA who lost to BJP’s Madal Virupakshappa in 2018. “Siddaraiamah, D K Shivakumar and Randeep Surjewala had assured a ticket. I had spoken to them about my brother’s sons. However, they seemed to have changed their minds without intimation to me, which has deeply hurt me,” he told mediapersons.

K K Radhakrishna from Mandya who was a ticket aspirant rushed to Delhi after he was denied the ticket. Upon returning he said he was keeping his options open. In Belagavi, with the party denying ticket to former minister D B Inamdar’s family, his daughter-in-law Laxmi Inamdar has announced to quit the party.

Akhanda meets Siddu

Meanwhile, even as the party is yet to take a call on the Pulakeshinagar constituency, MLA Akhanda Sreenivasa Murthy met Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Siddaramaiah.

“I’m confident I’ll get the ticket in the next list. I secured the highest number of votes,” he said. The JD(S) is said to have offered Murthy the ticket if he is denied by Congress.