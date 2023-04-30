'Redefine agenda to counter BJP,' SDPI chief tells parties

Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) president M K Faizy said that unless the opposition parties, including the Congress, redefine their agendas, they cannot counter the problems created by the BJP.

Speaking to DH in Mysuru, Fayzi said, if the current trend continues, the only opposition in the Indian democracy would be the SDPI.

He said the only agenda of the BJP is to polarise society and establish a ‘Hindu Rashtra’ by playing the communal card. “Instead of trying to solve the problems created by the BJP, the Congress and other parties have only one agenda, of coming to power. The BJP is trying to demolish the Constitution, and thus, wipe out the democratic and the secular system,” he said.

Stating that the SDPI has fielded 16 candidates in the May 10 poll to the Karnataka Assembly, he said, this time there will be SDPI MLAs in the Legislature to raise the voice on behalf of the people. “Only SDPI is committed to the Constitution. The BJP is misusing central agencies to silence the opposition leaders. It has declared that it would create an opposition-free nation.”

“All citizens of India are worried in a way or the other. They are suffering due to joblessness, poverty, price rise and attacks by the Sangh Parivar. The opposition’s duty is to protect people. But, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge recently appealed in Mangaluru to give a clear majority to his party for a reason. He said otherwise their MLAs will be poached by the BJP to form a government. Is it not a shame that a political party does not trust its MLAs?”

“Under prevailing circumstances, the SDPI is the only alternative to the two national parties - BJP and Congress - and also to other political parties in India. Only SDPI fights for the rights of the people. The counter of the opposition parties of ‘soft Hindutva’ is not a solution to Hindutva. All parties should strive to promote secularism,” Faizy said.

To a question on the accusation that the SDPI is also involved in polarisation of the society, Faizy said, the SDPI is not against any community and it is only addressing Hindutva and taking up issues that are related to the minorities and the SC/ST communities.