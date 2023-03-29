Rs 3.25 crore unaccounted cash seized in Karnataka

The enforcement agencies on Wednesday seized over Rs 3.25 crore of unaccounted cash at various check posts across the state.

At the Jambulinganahalli check post near Arasikere in Vijayanagar district, the police intercepted a Harapanahalli-bound car and found Rs 2.50 crore in the dickie. It is said, the cash belonged to a bank staffer. Investigations are underway, the police said.

Also Read | Cash, tobacco products seized in Devanahalli in Karnataka

According to Deputy Commissioner T Venkatesh, in the last two weeks, the police have seized unaccounted cash and poll freebies worth Rs 3.40 crore in the district.

The Belagavi police seized Rs 70 lakh in cash, at the Kagwad-Miraj road check post, being transported in a car without valid documents. At Harogeri, Rs 2.30 lakh was recovered while sewing machines worth Rs 3.5 lakh meant to be distributed among the voters were seized from a godown at Yeragatti. Liquor worth Rs 80,000 was seized from Kagwad, Athani and Bhavanasaundatti in the district.

The Gadag police intercepted a car at JT Engineering college and seized unaccounted cash of Rs 2.50 lakh.

At the Majali check post in Karwar taluk, the Excise officials seized Goan liquor worth Rs 73,000 and arrested two persons.