Rs 4.04 cr cash seized; case against Cong candidate in Karnataka

The police have registered a case against Bangarpet Congress candidate S N Narayanaswamy and Ramesh Yadav, an industrialist, in connection with seizure of Rs 4.04 crore from a resort villa near Hanchala in the taluk.
Check latest updates on Karnataka elections
The cash was seized during a raid on Thursday evening. The police said that while Rs 2.54 crore was seized from the villa, another Rs 1.5 crore was found in a car parked in front of the villa. The cash bundles bore the names of panchayats in Bangarpet constituencies. The covers found in the car had the name of Narayanaswamy, MLA.
Also Read | Karnataka MCC: Rs 47.43 crore cash, valuables seized in six days, 316 FIRs filed
Dharanidevi Malagatti, the officer who conducted the raid informed that the seized cash had been handed over to the Income Tax Department which was tracing the source of money.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
The unwelcome seaweed monster
From crop raids to hot springs
Essential playlist of Gordon Lightfoot
Dumped spaghetti piles puzzle US town
The India connect with coronation of British monarchs
Who's coming to the coronation of Charles III?
Rajinikanth's 'Jailer' to hit theatres on August 10
Full-term pregnant tigress dies in Rajasthan reserve
India's new mums hope & fear for next generation