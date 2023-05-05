K'taka: Rs 4.04 cr seized; case against Cong candidate

Rs 4.04 cr cash seized; case against Cong candidate in Karnataka

The cash was seized during a raid on Thursday evening

DHNS 
DHNS , Bangarpet (Kolar district),
  • May 05 2023, 22:27 ist
  • updated: May 06 2023, 03:06 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The police have registered a case against Bangarpet Congress candidate S N Narayanaswamy and Ramesh Yadav, an industrialist, in connection with seizure of Rs 4.04 crore from a resort villa near Hanchala in the taluk.

Check latest updates on Karnataka elections

The cash was seized during a raid on Thursday evening. The police said that while Rs 2.54 crore was seized from the villa, another Rs 1.5 crore was found in a car parked in front of the villa. The cash bundles bore the names of panchayats in Bangarpet constituencies. The covers found in the car had the name of Narayanaswamy, MLA.

Also Read | Karnataka MCC: Rs 47.43 crore cash, valuables seized in six days, 316 FIRs filed
 

Dharanidevi Malagatti, the officer who conducted the raid informed that the seized cash had been handed over to the Income Tax Department which was tracing the source of money. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Congress
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
cash seized
Election Commission

Related videos

What's Brewing

The unwelcome seaweed monster

The unwelcome seaweed monster

From crop raids to hot springs

From crop raids to hot springs

Essential playlist of Gordon Lightfoot

Essential playlist of Gordon Lightfoot

Dumped spaghetti piles puzzle US town

Dumped spaghetti piles puzzle US town

The India connect with coronation of British monarchs

The India connect with coronation of British monarchs

Who's coming to the coronation of Charles III?

Who's coming to the coronation of Charles III?

Rajinikanth's 'Jailer' to hit theatres on August 10

Rajinikanth's 'Jailer' to hit theatres on August 10

Full-term pregnant tigress dies in Rajasthan reserve

Full-term pregnant tigress dies in Rajasthan reserve

India's new mums hope & fear for next generation

India's new mums hope & fear for next generation

 