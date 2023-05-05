Rs 4.04 cr cash seized; case against Cong candidate in Karnataka

The police have registered a case against Bangarpet Congress candidate S N Narayanaswamy and Ramesh Yadav, an industrialist, in connection with seizure of Rs 4.04 crore from a resort villa near Hanchala in the taluk.

Check latest updates on Karnataka elections

The cash was seized during a raid on Thursday evening. The police said that while Rs 2.54 crore was seized from the villa, another Rs 1.5 crore was found in a car parked in front of the villa. The cash bundles bore the names of panchayats in Bangarpet constituencies. The covers found in the car had the name of Narayanaswamy, MLA.

Also Read | Karnataka MCC: Rs 47.43 crore cash, valuables seized in six days, 316 FIRs filed



Dharanidevi Malagatti, the officer who conducted the raid informed that the seized cash had been handed over to the Income Tax Department which was tracing the source of money.