Rs 5 crore without documents seized in Bagalkot

The election officials seized Rs 5 crore in cash, which was being transported without any documents, near Lokapur in Bagalkot district late on Friday night.

The cash was being transported by a vehicle from Hubballi to Mudhol. District election officer P Sunil Kumar told DH that the persons in the vehicle informed that cash belonged to Union Bank. “We have seized the money since there were no proper documents,” he said. He said that the bank officers have been informed to carry proper documents while transporting cash and keep the returning officer informed.