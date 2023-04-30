Rs 5 crore without documents seized in Bagalkot

Bank officers have been informed to carry proper documents while transporting cash and keep the returning officer informed

DHNS
DHNS, Bagalkot,
  • Apr 30 2023, 00:48 ist
  • updated: Apr 30 2023, 04:13 ist
Wades of currency seized at a checkpost in Bagalkot district. Credit: Special Arrangement

The election officials seized Rs 5 crore in cash, which was being transported without any documents, near Lokapur in Bagalkot district late on Friday night.

Also Read | Poll freebies worth Rs 42.92 lakh seized in Savadatti

The cash was being transported by a vehicle from Hubballi to Mudhol. District election officer P Sunil Kumar told DH that the persons in the vehicle informed that cash belonged to Union Bank. “We have seized the money since there were no proper documents,” he said. He said that the bank officers have been informed to carry proper documents while transporting cash and keep the returning officer informed.

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
Karnataka
Assembly Elections 2023
Karnataka News
Karnataka Politics

