Rs 5 crore without documents seized in Bagalkot

The election officials seized Rs 5 crore in cash, which was being transported without any documents, near Lokapur in Bagalkot district late on Friday night.
Also Read | Poll freebies worth Rs 42.92 lakh seized in Savadatti
The cash was being transported by a vehicle from Hubballi to Mudhol. District election officer P Sunil Kumar told DH that the persons in the vehicle informed that cash belonged to Union Bank. “We have seized the money since there were no proper documents,” he said. He said that the bank officers have been informed to carry proper documents while transporting cash and keep the returning officer informed.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Leopard hiding in bathroom rescued in K'taka's Soraba
Silent scorchers: Karnataka’s rising heat
Korean waves whet an appetite for curls
Pro-Putin bikers launch rally bound for Berlin
All thanks to ChatGPT, robotic dog answers questions
Duo swim in Brahmaputra for record 12 hours non-stop
Flying tractors are a window into farming’s future
'I m terrible at partner work in dance': Hrithik Roshan
Indian-Americans' political clout growing amid 2024 run
Abhilash Tomy is 1st Indian to finish Golden Globe Race