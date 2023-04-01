RSS, Hindu Mahasabha descendants of Hitler, Mussolini: Siddaramaiah

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah said Saturday Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Hindu Mahasabha had endorsed the leadership of Hitler and Mussolini and that they are the descendants of the dictators of Germany and Italy.

Speaking at a preparatory meeting ahead of Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Jai Bharat. convention slated for April 9 in Kolar, Siddaramaiah took a potshot at the Modi-led Union government for disqualifying Rahul Gandhi as Lok Sabha member for ‘clumsy reason’.

“What’s wrong with Rahul Gandhi’s comment? Aren’t Lalit Modi and Nirav Modi thieves? What do you call the fugitives? Should we call them sadhus, sants or patriots,” Siddaramaiah questioned.

AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala said, “If the situation in the country continues, soon there won’t be any elections, ministers, chief ministers. Only one man will rule the country,” he warned. The name of the Kolar convention has been changed from Satya Meva Jayate to Jai Bharat. Rahul Gandhi will address the convention at 10 am on April 9, said KPCC working president Saleem Ahmed.