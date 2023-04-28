Sans sitting MLAs, JD(S) facing tough fight in 8 seats

Although JD(S) has provided shelter to several rebels from BJP and Congress, the regional party is facing a tough fight in eight constituencies where it lost sitting MLAs.

Of the 37 seats the party won in the 2018 assembly elections, eight MLAs have left the party and JD(S) is trying its luck with new candidates or outsiders for the May 10 election. Though the leaders are confident of winning back all the eight constituencies, the party workers are facing the heat at the ground.

For example, a JD(S) worker pointed out that if K Gopalaiah was still in the party, then Mahalakshmi Layout would be a cakewalk. “It is not easy for us to convince voters with the new face,” the worker said. The JD(S) has fielded K C Rajanna in Mahalakshmi Layout.

It is a similar problem in Arasikere where sitting MLA K M Shivalinge Gowda jumped to the Congress. “All these years we were working for Shivalinge Gowda and he was the face of the party. This time it has become so difficult for us to take part in door-to-door campaigns as people are yet to understand that he is no more with JD(S),” a party worker from Arasikere said.

After the 2018 assembly elections JD(S) lost its MLAs in Gubbi, Kolar, Mahalakshmi Layout, Mandya, KR Pete, Arasikere, Arkalgud and Hunsur. However, the senior leaders are confident of retaining all most all the seats. MLC Thippeswamy K A, convener of the party’s core committee, said that except one urban constituency they are confident of winning the seven of the eight it lost.