SC notice to EC on Congress candidate's plea against deletion of voters names in Shivajinagar constituency

The Supreme Court on Monday issued a notice to the Election Commission on a plea by Congress candidate Rizwan Arshad (from Shivajinagar constituency) and others against deletion of 8281 voters allegedly from minority communities in the final list published on January 15.

A bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Sudhanshu Dhulia sought a response from the poll body and put the matter for consideration on May 9 — just a day before the Assembly polls in Karnataka.

The petitioner, led by senior advocate Devadatt Kamat and advocate Nishanth Patil, challenged the Karnataka High Court's April 18 judgement rejecting their plea.

The petitioner (who is a sitting MLA) along with voters, contended that the Election Commission, solely based on the representation and without any information or material on record, has sought to delete the names of 8281 voters from 91 booths out of the total 193 booths.

"The deletion of the voters in the constituency has been done on the basis of religion. Only those booths have been chosen for deletion where the majority of voters are either Muslim or Christian. The process of drawing up electoral rolls is sacrosanct and cannot be interfered with in a cavalier manner, as has been done by the Election Commission in the present case," the plea said.

It also contended that a proper inquiry was not done to arrive at the final published list.

"Therefore, in the absence of any inquiry or data, the list is not lawful. The Registration of Electors Rules, 1960 stipulate a process and procedure for deletion of names under Rule 21A. This Rule has not been followed by the EC and therefore, no deletion is possible," it said.