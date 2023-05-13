See defeat and victory with equanimity: H D Kumaraswamy after JD(S) tallies only 19 seats in Karnataka polls

JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Saturday said he accepts defeat and victory with equanimity and the loss in the Karnataka Assembly polls was not final for him and his party.

The former chief minister, whose party has won 19 seats in the Assembly polls, wished good luck to the new government that will be coming into existence and expressed hope that they respond to the requirements of the people.

The Congress scored a thumping win in the Assembly polls with Election Commission data showing the party winning or leading in 136 seats which gives it a comfortable majority on its own in the 224-member state Assembly.

"I welcome the mandate of the people of the state. In a democratic system, the mandate of people is final. I accept defeat and victory with equanimity. However, this defeat is not final, my struggle will not stop, I will always be with the people. I thank the people who have blessed our party," Kumaraswamy said.

The JD(S) leader won from Channapatna segment in the party's traditional bastion of Old Mysuru region by defeating C P Yogeshwara of the BJP by 15,915 votes.

Stating that both victory and loss are not new to him or his family, Kumaraswamy said: "Earlier (father and party chief) H D Deve Gowda, (brother and MLA) H D Revanna and I too had lost. When we won, we served people with commitment. In the coming days, I will get involved in the organisation and work on building the party."

Wishing good luck to the incoming government, Kumaraswamy wished that it responds to the requirements of the people. "My gratitude to the workers, leaders and candidates (of JDS) who worked day and night for the party in this election. No one should panic for any reason, I am with you," he added.

It was widely expected that in case of a hung verdict, JD(S) would play a key role in government formation.