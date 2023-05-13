Several Karnataka ministers defeated in Assembly polls

They include B Sriramulu, K Sudhakar, J C Madhuswamy, Govind Karjol, M T B Nagaraj and K C Narayana Gowda

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • May 13 2023, 21:00 ist
  • updated: May 13 2023, 21:00 ist
Health Minister K Sudhakar lost to Pradeep Eshwar (Congress) in Chikkaballapura. Credit: DH Photos

Several incumbent ministers of the Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government and the Assembly Speaker lost the elections, the results of which were declared on Saturday.

They include B Sriramulu, K Sudhakar, J C Madhuswamy, Govind Karjol, M T B Nagaraj and K C Narayana Gowda aside from Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri.

Kageri lost to Bhimanna Naik of Congress in Sirsi seat. Sriramulu, the Transport Minister, was defeated by B Nagendra of Congress in Ballari by nearly 29,300 votes.

Health Minister K Sudhakar lost to Pradeep Eshwar (Congress) in Chikkaballapura while Law & Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Maduswamy was defeated by C B Suresh Babu of JD(S) in Chikkanayakanahalli.

