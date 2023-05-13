Several Karnataka ministers defeated in Assembly polls

Several incumbent ministers of the Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government and the Assembly Speaker lost the elections, the results of which were declared on Saturday.
Track Karnataka poll results coverage here
They include B Sriramulu, K Sudhakar, J C Madhuswamy, Govind Karjol, M T B Nagaraj and K C Narayana Gowda aside from Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri.
Kageri lost to Bhimanna Naik of Congress in Sirsi seat. Sriramulu, the Transport Minister, was defeated by B Nagendra of Congress in Ballari by nearly 29,300 votes.
Health Minister K Sudhakar lost to Pradeep Eshwar (Congress) in Chikkaballapura while Law & Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Maduswamy was defeated by C B Suresh Babu of JD(S) in Chikkanayakanahalli.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Tweeps indulge in meme-fest as K'taka picks its leaders
How BJP turncoats fared in Karnataka election 2023
Bommai, DKS, Muniyappa among key winners in Karnataka
Salman Khan visits Mamata's residence in Kolkata
Temperature in Singapore soars to 40-year high
Jharkhand set to launch maiden boat ambulance service
Climate change first ‘went viral’ exactly 70 years ago
No home to return to: Manipur violence survivors
A different Kerala story
Fear grips UP's Hardoi after 6 hurt in leopard attack