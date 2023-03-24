Shah slams Cong, bats for ‘clear mandate’ to BJP

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday maintained his pitch with voters that the BJP must get a full majority in the upcoming Assembly election while warning them the Congress will end up using the state as its “ATM”.

Shah was addressing a beneficiaries meet organised by the cooperation department where he launched several state and union government programmes.

“Congress is degenerating across the country. Congress people don’t have any state with them...They want Karnataka to become Congress’ ATM and the corrupt Congress’ eyes are now set on Karnataka,” Shah said.

Shah urged people to give the BJP a full majority and “strengthen the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai”.

Also Read | Breakfast with Yediyurappa: Amit Shah sends out key signal

He said people should not vote for a “half and incomplete government,” a reference to a coalition set up in the event of a fractured mandate.

Terming Congress as corrupt, Shah said: “Wherever the Congress has formed the government, their history is corruption, humiliation of Dalits, OBCs and Adivasis, and supporting anti-national forces.”

Shah pointed out that it was the Modi administration that banned Popular Front of India (PFI).

“The Siddaramaiah-led Congress government used to withdraw cases against

PFI, but the Modi government has ensured security of South India and the entire country by banning the PFI,” he said.

Crediting the Modi government for the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Shah accused Congress of “delaying, obstructing and misleading” for 70 years. “Modi has laid the foundation for the temple, which will be ready very soon,” he said.

During the event, Shah launched various projects worth Rs 1,400 crore.

This included a 67-acre agriculture market yard, flower market in Binnypet APMC, multi-storied parking in Yeshwanthpur APMC, solar power plant, packaging plant, students hostel, oxygen plant, underground drainage system, drinking water supply to seven panchayats under Jal Jeevan Mission at Yeshwanthpur constituency.