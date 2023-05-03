'Shahi parivar' wants to make K'taka no.1 ATM: PM Modi

''Shahi parivar' wants to make Karnataka no.1 ATM': PM Modi tears into Congress

The Prime Minister also took a potshot at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on democracy in the UK

DH Web Desk
  • May 03 2023, 12:24 ist
  • updated: May 03 2023, 12:50 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: Twitter/@BJP4India

Stepping up attack on Congress in poll-bound Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the 'shahi parivar' (the Gandhis) in Delhi wishes to make Karnataka its no.1 ATM. He added that, in contrast, the BJP wants to take it to new heights. 

"The BJP wants Karnataka to become No.1 in industrial and agricultural development, fisheries and port. We are working on it," PM Modi said at an election rally in Mudbidri.

Stating that Congress is 'shanti ki dushman, vikas ki dushman', PM Modi said,"All states that want to progress boot Congress out as the first step, saying 'bas bhaiya, bahut ho gaya'."

The Prime Minister also took a potshot at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on democracy in the UK. PM Modi said that while the world was watching India's development, Congress leaders were going around the world, belittling the nation's achievements and desecrating its image. He also said that the party operates in reverse gear. 

"The Congress aligns with the 'anti-nationals' and takes help from anti-India forces for the polls. They take back cases against the 'anti-nationals'. They shield terror backers," said PM Narendra Modi. 

Narendra Modi
Karnataka
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
Indian Politics
BJP
Congress

