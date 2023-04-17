Shettar resigns as MLA, likely to join Congress on April 17

Former BJP chief minister Jagadish Shettar resigned on Sunday as the Hubli-Dharwad (Central) MLA and is likely to join the Congress on Monday morning.

Though Shettar said he was undecided about his next move, sources said he was expected to join the Congress in the presence of party chief Mallikarjun Kharge.

After tendering his resignation at Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri’s office in Sirsi, Shettar went to Hubballi and boarded Congress leader and relative Shamanur Shivashankarappa’s helicopter to Bengaluru. This fuelled speculation that the former CM would join the Congress.

“I’m discussing with my well-wishers. I’m someone who built the BJP. It’s hurtful that I’m having to leave. So, I’ll decide after factoring everything,” Shettar said.

On the BJP offering him a slew of positions, Shettar said, “All I asked for was one MLA seat. Nothing else.”

Shettar said he was yet to be given the reason for the poll ticket denial. “Is it the age factor? I’m not that old. Is it health? I’m healthy. Have I done something illegal? Am I a rowdy-sheeter? Is there a CD against me?”

There was speculation that Shettar would join the Congress at the Jai Bharat rally in Kolar in the presence of top leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge. That did not happen. It is likely that Shettar will be inducted into the Congress on Monday.

Shettar has not yet resigned from the BJP’s primary membership.

Earlier in the day, Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar did not rule out Shettar joining his party. “Let him become a free man first. He’s a senior leader and an asset to the state, especially north Karnataka. Only he can speak what’s on his mind,” he said.

After resigning as the Hubli-Dharwad (Central) MLA, Shettar said he felt like “stepping out of my own house”. It is also said that Shettar was made to speak with Union Home Minister Amit Shah who tried to convince him on staying back. Shettar denied this.

Shettar reacted strongly to BJP strongman B S Yediyurappa’s criticism. He said Yediyurappa himself had quit the BJP. “That did big damage to the BJP. Yediyurappa knows how I am being insulted in the party,” he said.

Reacting to Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi’s meeting with BJP councillors from the Hubli-Dharwad (Central) constituency, Shettar said, “They are my boys. It’s not possible to hold them physically, they can’t be stopped mentally. People of the constituency are with me and they’ve been supporting me.”