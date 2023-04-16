Shettar’s not likely to cause earth-shattering damage for BJP

Former chief minister Jagadish Shettar’s likely exit from the BJP has evoked mixed reactions on what this would mean in terms of electoral impact.

There was an air of anxiety in BJP circles as the party cadre felt that this could have a negative impact on BJP’s prospects in the elections.

“Definitely, Shettar has his influence. I won’t deny that. The party is discussing damage-control measures,” Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said. However, political observers rule out any damage to BJP due to Shettar. Also, some in the BJP argue that Shettar’s influence is confined to his Hubli-Dharwad (Central) constituency.

“Though Shettar belongs to a family that had allegiance to Sangh Parivar and BJP, his contribution to the development of the party in the region is not significant. Instead, he has been a beneficiary of plum positions that were showered by the party. He has been accused of focusing on his vertical growth in politics, rather than being a growth centre. He cannot be compared to B S Yediyurappa, when it comes to attracting votes and mass support to the party,” said Basangouda Malipatil, a political observer.

Senior journalist M Madan Mohan pointed out that Shettar enjoyed various positions in the party and government, partly due to loyalty, but he had luck too on his side.

He recalled what happened to three-time MP Vijay Sankeshwar, who resigned in a fit of anger over differences with H N Ananthkumar. Sankeshwar floated a new party, only to see its early demise.

Many intellectuals cutting across party affiliations sympathised with Shettar, saying that the party didn’t treat him properly. He should have been informed well in advance and the party should have asked him to suggest alternative names. However, they also did not approve of Shettar’s decision to quit.

BJP city president Sanjay Kapatkar said nobody would resign from their positions in local bodies in support of Shettar.

“They are loyal to the party which has given them the position. He also reminded that Yediyurappa’s close aides Bommai and Nirani didn’t go with him when he floated KJP. Similarly, not many BJP workers will follow Shettar, if he goes his own way,” Kapatkar said.