Shettar to wait for high command's decision till April 15 evening

As the suspense over the BJP high command's decision about the candidate for Hubballi-Dharwad Central constituency continues, former chief minister and incumbent Jagadish Shettar said he would wait till Saturday evening.

After his supporters expressed solidarity with him and urged the high command to give him a ticket, Shettar stated that he would discuss with some leaders and decide his future course of action if no news comes from the high command by Saturday evening.

"I am still committed to contest this time also. Along with that, I have also informed the high command that I will continue to work for strengthening the party and will shoulder any responsibility that would be given by the party," he said, adding that he still hopes to get a ticket.

Terming the last two-three months as bad days in his entire political career, the six-time MLA hoped good days would come.

"I came to politics accidentally and never chased power. Party gave me positions and I also contributed to building the party. I don't know why the situation of the party not yet giving me the ticket has come, and I am seeking reasons for that,'' Shettar noted.

He also clarified that other parties have not contacted him.

Joshi holds talks

Earlier, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi met Shettar as per the high command's direction and held a closed-door meeting.

"Shettar is a senior leader and he served the party even during tough times. He is informed that the party needs his service in the coming days too. Party is discussing his issue and will take an appropriate decision," Joshi said.

He also said Shettar did not tell him anything about quitting the party.

Minister and Navalgund BJP candidate Shankar Patil Munenakoppa and MLC Pradeep Shettar (Shettar's brother) were also present.

During the meeting, supporters outside Shettar's residence raised slogans in favour of him and demanded a ticket for him.

A supporter, Pramila Kothari, became emotional and said, "We will fight if a ticket is not given to Shettar".