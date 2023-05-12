Should Congress win, seniors and juniors in party will support me: Shivakumar

Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar, a chief ministerial aspirant should his party win, said he would get support from "seniors and juniors" because he led the party "during difficult times".
Speaking to reporters, Shivakumar said he has toiled for the party "sleeplessly" ever since he was appointed as KPCC president in March 2020.
"I've done everything that was required for the party. I've worked hard. Now, there's no other possibility that can emerge. Everyone will cooperate and bless me. We'll give an excellent Congress government," Shivakumar said.
There has been talk that a power-sharing agreement would be made between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar for the CM's post. But Shivakumar said no such thing has been discussed. "Whatever Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi will decide is final," he said.
Commenting on exit polls, Shivakumar said there were surveys showing a majority to Congress a month ago. "Then, 20 seats were reduced. Congress will certainly win 141 seats in this election," he said.
