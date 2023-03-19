Siddaramaiah continues to search for constituency: Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that Leader of Opposition in Assembly Siddaramaiah continues to search for a constituency to contest the election.

Speaking to reporters after inaugurating the 23rd Kodava family hockey tournament held at General Thimayya Stadium in Napoklu, he said, “There was a doubt when Siddaramaiah announced that he will contest from Kolar. All the reports were against him.’’

Accordingly, the High Command would have asked him not to contest the elections, the CM said.