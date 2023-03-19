Siddaramaiah yet to find a constituency, says Bommai

Siddaramaiah continues to search for constituency: Bommai

"There was a doubt when Siddaramaiah announced that he will contest from Kolar. All the reports were against him," said the Chief Minister

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Mar 19 2023, 00:27 ist
  • updated: Mar 19 2023, 00:28 ist
Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah (L) and state Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: DH Photos

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that Leader of Opposition in Assembly Siddaramaiah continues to search for a constituency to contest the election.

Speaking to reporters after inaugurating the 23rd Kodava family hockey tournament held at General Thimayya Stadium in Napoklu, he said, “There was a doubt when Siddaramaiah announced that he will contest from Kolar. All the reports were against him.’’

Accordingly, the High Command would have asked him not to contest the elections, the CM said. 

Karnataka
Karnataka Politics
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
Karnataka Assembly Polls
basavaraj bommai
Siddaramaiah

