Siddaramaiah, DKS meet Rahul as K'taka CM pick looms

Siddaramaiah, D K Shivakumar meet Rahul Gandhi as Karnataka CM pick looms

Karnataka Pradesh Congress chief D K Shivakumar is also likely to meet Rahul Gandhi later in the day

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 17 2023, 12:20 ist
  • updated: May 17 2023, 14:22 ist
Congress leaders D K Shivakumar (L) and Siddaramaiah (R). Credit: PTI File Photo

Karnataka's two chief ministerial aspirants Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar on Wednesday met Rahul Gandhi here separately amid hectic parleys in the Congress to decide on the candidate for the top post in the southern state.

The meetings came a day after Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar held separate meetings with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge at his residence and held discussions with him over government formation.

Karnataka Pradesh Congress chief D K Shivakumar met Gandhi after Siddaramaiah held a 30-minute meeting with the former party chief.

Also read | Siddaramaiah likely to be named Karnataka CM; three Dy CMs from Lingayat, Dalit, Muslim communities likely

Central observer for Karnataka CLP meeting, in which the MLAs authorised Kharge to appoint the new CLP leader, also met the Congress president separately at his residence and held further discussions.

Both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar are claimants to the top post in Karnataka after the party wrested the state from the BJP.

While the supporters of both the leaders are pitching for their respective leader, the Congress is working on a power-sharing formula to accommodate all sections.

Siddaramaiah is considered the front-runner among the two, while Shivakumar has dug his heels for the top post claiming that the state was won under him as state party chief and that he has worked hard for ensuring this victory.

The Congress has held a series of meetings on who will be the chief minister of the state after the party staged a stunning victory in the assembly elections, winning 135 of out 224 seats.

 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Karnataka News
Karnataka
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
Karnataka Assembly Polls
Siddaramaiah
Rahul Gandhi
Mallikarjun Kharge
Congress 
D K Shivakumar
BJP

Related videos

What's Brewing

Nepali mountaineer climbs Everest for record 27th time

Nepali mountaineer climbs Everest for record 27th time

Egyptian artisans carve a path to world luxury markets

Egyptian artisans carve a path to world luxury markets

US 'space symphony' puts stunning NASA images to music

US 'space symphony' puts stunning NASA images to music

Several kids at risk as cyclone hits Myanmar, B'desh

Several kids at risk as cyclone hits Myanmar, B'desh

Hiroshima bomb survivors have a message for the G7

Hiroshima bomb survivors have a message for the G7

Microsoft says new AI shows signs of human reasoning

Microsoft says new AI shows signs of human reasoning

 