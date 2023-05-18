Siddaramaiah, DKS to visit Delhi on May 19 over decision on Cabinet

Congress leaders Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar will return to the national capital on Friday to discuss the names of MLAs and MLCs to be inducted in the Karnataka government to be sworn in two days later.

While a full-fledged Cabinet will not be sworn in on Saturday, sources said a number of legislators would take oath with Siddaramaiah as Chief Minister and DK Shivakumar as Deputy Chief Minister. A section put the number of ministers to be sworn in at around 25.

The Karnataka leaders will be holding discussions with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and General Secretaries KC Venugopal and Randeep Surjewala.

Sources said the candidates who lost the election are unlikely to be part of the first set of ministers to be sworn in, virtually shutting doors on Jagadish Shettar. There is also a discussion in the senior leadership about whether they need to induct non-MLAs, a senior leader told DH.

However, sources added, a final decision on whether to induct non-MLAs would be taken only on Friday.

The names of leaders like G Parameshwara, Laxman Savadi, M B Patil, K J George, B K Hariprasad, Ramalinga Reddy, R V Deshpande, Krishna Byregowda, N A Harris or Zameer Ahmed Khan, K H Muniappa or Rupkala Sashidhar, Satish Jarakiholi, Dinesh Gundu Rao, Madhu Bangarappa and Laxmi Hebbalkar are being speculated for the post of ministers.

"Siddaramaiah and I will be coming to Delhi again on Friday morning and hold discussion with the High Command and finalise the names," Shivakumar told reporters before leaving for Bengaluru ahead of the Congress Legislature Party meeting.

There will also be discussion on who would be Speaker and Deputy Speaker and the leadership is keen on avoiding any dissidence on account of choices for the cabinet.

Since the party agreed to make Siddaramaiah the CM, both Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Shivakumar are expected to include their loyalists in the cabinet.

Even making caste balance is also a tough challenge as out of 135 elected MLAs major communities Lingayats (34), Vokkaligas (24) Valmikis (15) and Kurubas (9) candidates won. Even more than 25 MLAs have won 5 times and more. The party wanted to make the region, religion and caste balance while inducting the ministers.