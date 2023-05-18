Siddaramaiah formally elected as Congress Legislature Party leader

Siddaramaiah formally elected as CLP leader

  • May 18 2023, 20:50 ist
  • updated: May 18 2023, 20:51 ist
Credit: Twitter/@rssurjewala

Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah has been formally elected as the leader of Congress Legislature Party, on Thursday.

The 75-year-old veteran's name was proposed by D K Shivakumar, who is expected to take up the deputy post. The proposal was seconded by other Congress leaders including G Parameshwara, HK Patil, RV Deshpande, MB Patil, Laxmi Hebbalkar, Tanveer Sait, KH Muniyappa and others.

In the May 10 elections to the 224-member Assembly, the Congress scored an emphatic victory by bagging 135 seats, while the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the former prime minister H D Deve Gowda-led Janata Dal (Secular) secured 66 and 19 seats respectively.  

More to follow...

Karnataka
Karnataka News
Karnataka Politics
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
Congress
Siddaramaiah

