Siddaramaiah formally elected as Congress Legislature Party leader

Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah has been formally elected as the leader of Congress Legislature Party, on Thursday.

The 75-year-old veteran's name was proposed by D K Shivakumar, who is expected to take up the deputy post. The proposal was seconded by other Congress leaders including G Parameshwara, HK Patil, RV Deshpande, MB Patil, Laxmi Hebbalkar, Tanveer Sait, KH Muniyappa and others.

In the May 10 elections to the 224-member Assembly, the Congress scored an emphatic victory by bagging 135 seats, while the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the former prime minister H D Deve Gowda-led Janata Dal (Secular) secured 66 and 19 seats respectively.

More to follow...