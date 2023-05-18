Siddaramaiah is next Karnataka CM, DKS to be his deputy, says report

'Siddaramaiah is next K'taka CM, DKS to be his deputy'

The oath ceremony will reportedly take place on May 20

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 18 2023, 03:25 ist
  • updated: May 18 2023, 05:11 ist
Siddaramaiah, D K Shivakumar. Credit: PTI/DH Photos

Senior Congress leader and former CM, Siddaramaiah will be the next chief minister of Karnataka while state Congress chief D K Shivakumar will take oath as deputy chief minister, ANI reported in the wee hours of Thursday.

The oath ceremony will reportedly take place on May 20. Meanwhile, the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) has been called in Bengaluru later on Thursday at 7 pm.

More to follow...

Karnataka
Karnataka News
Siddaramaiah
D K Shivakumar
Mallikarjun Kharge
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
Assembly Elections 2023

