Siddaramaiah is next Karnataka CM, DKS to be his deputy, says report

Senior Congress leader and former CM, Siddaramaiah will be the next chief minister of Karnataka while state Congress chief D K Shivakumar will take oath as deputy chief minister, ANI reported in the wee hours of Thursday.

Siddaramaiah to be the next chief minister of Karnataka and DK Shivakumar to take oath as deputy chief minister. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge arrived at a consensus for Karnataka government formation. The oath ceremony will be held in Bengaluru on 20th May. pic.twitter.com/CJ4K7hWsKM — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2023

The oath ceremony will reportedly take place on May 20. Meanwhile, the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) has been called in Bengaluru later on Thursday at 7 pm.

Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting called in Bengaluru today (18th May) at 7pm.#KarnatakaCMRace pic.twitter.com/MxzOhbfJCD — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2023

More to follow...