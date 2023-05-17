Karnataka CM-hopeful Siddaramaiah meets Rahul

Siddaramaiah meets Rahul Gandhi as suspense over Karnataka CM continues

Karnataka Pradesh Congress chief D K Shivakumar is also likely to meet Rahul Gandhi later in the day

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 17 2023, 12:20 ist
  • updated: May 17 2023, 12:20 ist
Congress leader Siddaramaiah arrives to meet party leader Rahul Gandhi, at 10, Janpath, in New Delhi, Wednesday, May 17, 2023, ahaed of the decision on the next Karnataka chief minister. Credit: PTI Photo

Karnataka chief ministerial aspirant Siddaramaiah on Wednesday met Rahul Gandhi amid hectic parleys in the party to name its chief minister face in the southern state.

The meeting comes a day after Siddaramaiah met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge at his residence and held discussion with him over government formation.

Karnataka Pradesh Congress chief D K Shivakumar is also likely to meet Rahul Gandhi later in the day.

Both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar are claimants to the top post in Karnataka after the party wrested the state from the BJP.

The Congress has held a series of meetings on who will be the chief minister of the state after the party staged a stunning victory in the assembly elections, winning 135 of out 224 seats.

