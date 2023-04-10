Siddaramaiah only eyes votes of beef-eaters: BJP MP Pratap Simha

BJP MP Pratap Simha said on Monday that Congress leader Siddaramaiah does not care about cattle or dairy farmers but only eyes the votes of beef-eaters.

Speaking to media persons here, Simha said, "Everybody knows that Siddaramaiah favours cow slaughterers".

“Siddaramaiah is always in favour of those who slaughter cows that give milk. If he comes to power again, the population of beef eaters will increase. It was former chief minister B S Yediyurappa, who provided incentives to dairy farmers to increase the milk supply for the Nandini brand of Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF),” he said.

Reacting to rumours that the KMF will be merged with Gujarat's Amul, Simha said, “Our BJP government has asserted that there is no proposal for the merger of KMF. Still, the Opposition parties are spreading lies. Both the Congress and the JD(S) are repeating the same old false allegations. Earlier, they said that the BJP at the Centre was imposing Hindi, when the imposition of Hindi started even before Independence by the Congress. Now, they are spreading misinformation that Amul is being imposed in Karnataka”.

“Are brands like Tirumala, Heritage, Doodla, A2 Milk, Arokya, Hatsun and Milky Mist, available in Karnataka, siblings of Nandini? Otherwise, are they in-laws of Nandini from Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana? Have these brands of milk not been sold in Karnataka over the years? Did they enter Karnataka only after the BJP formed the government?” Simha asked.

He said the BJP cares about the KMF. “We need not learn a lesson from either the Congress or the JD(S),” he added.