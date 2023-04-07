Siddaramaiah still stands a chance for second ticket to contest from Kolar

Former chief minister Siddaramaiah, Congress candidate in Varuna Assembly constituency, in Mysuru district, still has a chance of getting a second ticket of the party, to contest from Kolar, as per his wish.

As the second list of the Congress, issued on Thursday, does not have Kolar, the party high-command may still consider his wish, said sources close to the Opposition Leader.

It has to be noted that Varuna is comparatively safe for Siddaramaiah, presently represented by his son Dr Yathindra. It can be recalled that he was trounced by a huge margin of 36,042 votes in the neighbouring Chamundeshwari segment by G T Devegowda of the JD(S). Siddaramaiah had planned to bring Devegowda to the Congress fold. But, JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda convinced Devegowda to stay back in the JD(S).

As per sources close to Siddaramaiah, he wants to secure the political future of Dr Yathindra and thus all his efforts revolve around it. They said, he wants to block Varuna for his son Dr Yathindra, by contesting from two segments. If Siddaramaiah wins both segments, he might retain Kolar and facilitate a bypoll in Varuna, so that Dr Yathindra can contest from there.

Besides, Siddaramaiah, who strongly believes that he would become Chief Minister again, has discovered that his earlier constituency of Varuna, comprising parts of Mysuru, T Narsipur and Nanjangud taluks, is the safest for him. Siddaramaiah, who now represents Badami segment in Bagalkot district, visited Kolar in a new bus, developed for election campaigning, in November 2022 itself. In December 2022, he toured Varuna, inaugurating various development works and laying foundation to a few works.

During his tour in the segment, he visited various villages and interacted with a cross-section of the people. He was elated to see the reaction of the people, Siddaramaiah’s confidants said.

It has to be noted Siddaramaiah, who has faced eight elections from Chamundeshwari since 1983, won five of them till the 2006 bypolls. In the 2008 and 2013 elections, he represented the newly-formed Varuna constituency. The 2006 bypolls was a tough one, against a political novice Shivabasappa of the JD(S), supported by the BJP. He won with a slender margin of 257 votes. He contested from Chamundeshwari and also Badami in 2018, allowing his son Dr Yathindra to contest Varuna.

While Siddaramaiah lost to Devegowda in Chamundeshwari, he won in Badami, with a narrow margin of 1,696 votes, against BJP’s B Sriramulu.

Any constituency in Karnataka, except Varuna, needs some effort of Siddaramaiah himself, for a victory. But, with even B Y Vijayendra, son of former chief minister B S Yediyurappa withdrawing from Mysuru region, Varun is the safest constituency for Siddaramaiah.

It has to be noted that Vijayendra had plans to contest the 2018 polls from Varuna segment. But, he was not given a BJP ticket. Still he nurtured ambitions of contesting from Varuna, in 2023. However, Yediyurappa announced that Vijayendra would contest the 2023 election from Shikaripura, in Shivamogga district, on July 22, 2022. He once gain asserted, last week, that Vijayendra would contest from Shikaripura only, clearing the hurdles for Siddaramaiah.