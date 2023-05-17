Siddaramaiah's native place, Siddaramanahundi, celebrates their 'Mane Maga' becoming CM again

With strong expectations that Siddaramaiah would become Chief Minister again, a festive atmosphere descended over his native, Siddaramanahundi of Varuna constituency in Mysuru taluk, Mysuru district on Wednesday.

There was no bound for happiness for his family members, friends and even people of Siddaramanahundi as they consider him son of every household. They prepared 'Sihi oota' (lunch with sweets) and distributed sweets at their village on Wednesday. They even prepared to go to Bengaluru in a bus to witness the swearing in ceremony of their 'mane maga'.

Siddaramaiah is the fourth child of Boramma and Siddaramegowda. His elder siblings Putramamma, Thammayyanna and Chikkamma and one younger sibling Ramanna are no more.

There was a festive atmosphere in the family of his younger brother Siddegowda.

"We are very happy. He would get the CM post as a result of his good work as CM between 2013 and 2018. He has helped the entire State as CM besides taking care of all his family members well too. It would also be fruit of all his hard work without even considering his health at this age for this assembly elections. His share of efforts are bigger in getting 135 seats. He deserves to be the CM and we are confident that he would become CM again," said Siddarama, son of his brother Siddegowda.

The family of Siddaramaiah's close friend and former ZP member C Kempeeraiah prepared obbattu and kesari bath for lunch on Wednesday.

Siddaramaiah goes for lunch to Kempeeraiah's house whenever he goes to his native to cast his vote in each election from 1983.

Kempeeraiah said, "I have no words to express my happiness that Siddaramaiah would become CM again. Since he comes from a humble background, he understands the problems/pulse of the people well. So he has done a lot of good work earlier as CM, now also we are confident that he will help people and make Karnataka a prosperous State when he becomes CM."

Karagegowda, a member of Siddaramaiah's team that performs the folk dance 'Veera Makkala Kunitha,' rejoiced by dancing in the village.

Special pujas were offered in Siddaramaiah's name to the family deity Siddarameshwara at the local temple and at Ramamandira.

In Mysuru, people gathered near his residence at Sharadadevi Nagar and celebrated. His fans offered prayers at Srikanteshwara temple in Nanjangud.

According to Mysore District Congress Committee (MDCC) President (rural) Dr B J Vijaykumar, they are preparing to take 5000 party workers from Mysuru to attend the swearing in ceremony of Siddaramaiah.