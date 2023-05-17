Siddaramaiah's native, Siddaramanahundi, celebrates their 'Mane Maga' becoming CM again

Even as Siddaramaiah was confirmed as the next Chief Minister of the state, a festive atmosphere descended over his native, Siddaramanahundi of Mysuru taluk in Mysuru district on Wednesday. There was no bound for happiness for his family members, friends and even people of Siddaramanahundi as they consider him son of every household. They prepared 'Sihi oota' (sweet for lunch) and distributed sweets at their village. They are all set to go to Bengaluru in a bus to witness the swearing in ceremony of their 'mane maga'.

While Siddaramaiah is the fourth child of Boramma and Siddaramegowda, his elder siblings Putramamma, Thammayyanna and Chikkamma, and one younger sibling Ramanna are no more. Family members of his younger brother Siddegowda, wife Jayamma and their sons Siddarama and Mahadevu and their two daughters Malathi, Sunitha; also wife of his late brother Ramanna, Rukmini their sons Ravi and Raghu and daughter Nagamma celebrated the ocassion like a festival.

"We are very happy. This is the result of his good work as CM between 2013 and 2018. He has helped the entire state as CM besides taking care of all his family members well. It is also the fruit of all his hard work without even considering his health at this age for this Assembly Elections. He deserved to be the CM and we were confident about it," said Siddarama, son of his brother Siddegowda.

Family of his close friend and former Zilla Panchayat member C Kempeeraiah celebrated the good news with Obbattu, Kesari bath 'sihi oota' for lunch. Siddaramaiah goes for lunch to Kempeeraiah's house whenever he goes to his native to cast his vote in each election from 1983.

Kempeeraiah said, "I have no words to express my happiness. Since he comes from a humble background, he understands the problems/pulse of the people well. So he has done a lot of good work earlier as CM, now also we are confident that he will help people and make Karnataka a prosperous state."

Siddaramaiah's friends, who were even his partners in 'Veera Makkala Kunitha' (a local dance form which Siddaramaiah had learnt as a child) retired advocate V Chikka Veeregowda, Siddegowda, Beeregowda were equally elated.

Special poojas were offered to their family deity, Siddarameshwara at the Siddarameshwara temple and the Sri Ramamandira. Both temples were upgraded with Siddaramaiah's financial support, according to Kempeeraiah.

Even in Mysuru, people celebrated near his residence at Sharadadevingar. Mysuru District Congress Committee (MDCC) too joined in on the celebrations. .

According to MDCC President (rural) Dr B J Vijaykumar, over 5,000 party workers from Mysuru will attend the swearing-in ceremony on Thursday.