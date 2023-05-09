Siddu's 'letter' against DKS adds to list of poll-time fakery

Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Tuesday became the latest ‘victim’ of fakery in the run-up to the Assembly election.

Siddaramaiah has said he will file a complaint over a “fake” letter of his addressed to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge bad-mouthing the party’s state chief D K Shivakumar.

The purported letter launched an offensive against D K Shivakumar complaining that he was thwarting the prospects of candidates loyal to Siddaramaiah and that of his chief ministerial ambition. The letter also accused Shivakumar of secretly allying with JD(S).

In a video clarification, Siddaramaiah said he had not written any such letter to Kharge.

“Some miscreants have created this fake narrative. This is not my letter,” he said, blaming the RSS.

Meanwhile, Shivakumar also clarified that the letter was fake. “Why will Siddaramaiah write a letter against me? The BJP has manufactured this fearing defeat in the polls,” he alleged.

The letter came at a time when the Congress is putting on a show of unity with videos of Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar bonding.

In another instance, Rajajinagar MLA Suresh Kumar took to the social media to vent out his frustration. Kumar alleged that pamphlets were being circulated in his constituency to malign him. “Anonymous pamphlets are being circulated ahead of the polls with the sole intention of tarnishing my image. Similar instances happened in 2013 and 2018,” he lamented.

Earlier, BJP national general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh was quoted by a “fake” news article saying the saffron party doesn’t need Lingayats.

The BJP file a complaint, based on which one person was arrested in Mysuru.

In another similar instance in Chikkamagaluru, an alleged fake post surfaced online in which BJP national general secretary C T Ravi was cited as saying that “Veerashaiva Lingayats must not be spared.” The Chikkamagaluru BJP unit lodged a police complaint.

As a consequence of these “fake” news, a statement came from a little-known Karnataka Lingayat and Veerashaiva Vichara Vedike expressing support for Congress. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said it was a “fictitious” organisation.