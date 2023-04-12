Somanna, Ashoka against Congress titans: Men & message of 'no adjustment' politics

The deployment of two senior ministers against top Congress leaders Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar is the BJP's clear message against 'adjustment' politics even as the saffron party faces a daunting vote share challenge in Varuna and Kanakapura.

V Somanna, a five-time MLA, will contest against Siddaramaiah at Varuna. R Ashoka, a six-time MLA, will be up against Shivakumar in Kanakapura.

Somanna and Ashoka will also contest from Chamarajanagar and Padmanabhanagar, respectively.

The Varuna and Kanakapura are among several constituencies where the BJP used to field weak or ‘dummy’ candidates in what was seen as the ‘you scratch my back, I scratch yours’ policy, which the saffron party wants to get rid of.

The onus of creating a level-playing fight is now on Somanna and Ashoka. For them to live up to the BJP’s expectations, quite some slogging is needed.

In fact, Somanna was reluctant to fight Siddaramaiah with whom he has friendly ties in politics.

In the 2008 and 2013 polls, Siddaramaiah polled over 50% votes in Varuna. In 2013, Siddaramaiah's son Dr Yathindra got 55% votes. The highest vote share BJP got in Varuna was 37% by L Revannasiddaiah in 2008.

“I didn’t expect this, but the party has trusted me. I’ll start my campaign from Varuna. Win and loss are two sides of a coin in politics,” Somanna, a Lingayat, said.

A large number of Lingayats in Varuna is Somanna's advantage. “Varuna isn’t new to me. I have years of contact there, but not as much as Siddaramaiah who was its MLA. I will do my work,” he said. Earlier in the day, Somanna met BJP strongman B S Yediyurappa and held talks.

Kanakapura, a Vokkaliga bastion, has been Shivakumar’s fief that he has represented thrice. Shivakumar held the erstwhile Sathanur constituency four times. His vote share in Kanakapura has risen since 2008 - from 48% in 2008 to 68% in 2018. The BJP has not crossed 3%.

Ashoka, the BJP's Vokkaliga face and often accused of indulging in "adjustment" politics, said the decision to field him against Shivakumar was a surprise.

“I’m a disciplined soldier and I’ll do whatever the party asks of me,” he said. On his chances of winning against Shivakumar, Ashoka pointed out that the likes of Indira Gandhi, B S Yediyurappa, Siddaramaiah and H D Deve Gowda have lost elections in the state. “I will fight. The rest is fate."

Varuna (assembly constituency) isn’t new to me. I have years of contact there, but not as much as Siddaramaiah who was its MLA. I will do my work.

V Somanna, Housing Minister

The decision to field him against KPCC president Shivakumar was a surprise. I’m a disciplined soldier and I’ll do whatever the party asks of me...I will fight. The rest is fate.

R Ashoka, Revenue Minister