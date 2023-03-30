Stop talking about JD(S), HDK to BJP and Congress

Former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy has asked the BJP and the Congress leaders to stop talking about the JD(S).

Addressing a news conference, Kumaraswamy alleged that both the parties have made a strategy and are working as ‘A’ and ‘B’ teams against the JD(S). He was speaking after inducting senior Congress leader from Kampli, Raju Nayak.

“Despite being in a responsible position, even Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai is saying JD(S) has made alliance with Congress, and former chief minister Siddaramaiah is saying JD(S) is in talks with BJP. If they don’t have any other issue to discuss, I will give them some issues,” Kumaraswamy said.

Also Read | Both Cong, BJP trying to cozy up to me, says JD(S) leader Kumaraswamy

Reiterating his recent statement that he is in touch with leaders of high command from both the parties, Kumaraswamy said, “Why should I lie? It is true that leaders from the national level are in touch with me. The high commands of both the national parties are trying to win my confidence.” No wonder, if they both join hands, he added.

Reacting to pre-poll surveys, Kumaraswamy said that he is not worried. “There were similar surveys even during the previous elections and if we look at the results after elections, none of the surveys was true. Releasing such reports in the name of some private companies is one of the strategies by national parties,” said Kumaraswamy.