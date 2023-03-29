Strict action against those involved in inducing voters: EC

The Election Commission on Wednesday said that strong action will be initiated against those found using money to induce voters in the forthcoming Assembly elections in Karnataka, no matter who the person is.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar was answering to a DH question on Congress president D K Shivakumar throwing money at a crowd during a poll rally in Mysuru on Tuesday.

"Wherever cash, freebies, or any material induce is found in the vehicles or residences of the candidates, leaders, or agents, strong action will be taken against whoever the person is," he said.

"Even if the model code of conduct did not come into force, there is sufficient provision in the IPC to take action against such a person, found bribing voters with cash, gift or any material. Instructions were issued to all officials, including the district election officers, to take action against persons trying to induce voters," he said.

"When we visited Karnataka, several people complained about the use of money to induce voters. We have taken note of it and are taking all steps to curb money power," he said.