Surjewala, D K Shivakumar allege 'double dhoka' by BJP government

AICC general secretary and Congress Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala alleged that the double-engine government has meted out 'double-dhoka' to the people of the state.

Addressing a press conference at a private hotel in Mysuru on Wednesday, Surjewala said that the BJP government has meted out injustice to the people of Karnataka in the reservation issue. It has submitted a certificate to the Supreme Court that the reservation given to Lingayats and Vokkaligas was withdrawn.

He futher added that the BJP government has cheated the people of Karnataka over the reservation issue and the Congress has sought replies for the same from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, and BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has stressed on increasing the reservation limits, which was rejected by the Union government. They should seek public apology, Surjewala stressed.

KPCC president D K Shivakumar said the BJP government has created confusion among the people of Karnataka over the reservation issue. May 13 will be the funeral of BJP, he added.

DKS further claimed that the BJP has faced a hit-wicket over the reservation issue, and all the communities have been cheated. The people will teach a lesson in the elections. The BJP will be limited to only 40 seats, he said.