There's a difference between 40% & 5%: Krishna Byre Gowda on graft

A 5-time MLA, senior Congress leader Krishna Byre Gowda is seeking re-election from Byatarayanapura. Gowda sits with Bharath Joshi to discuss the May 10 Assembly election that Congress is determined to win. Excerpts:

Do you agree that this is a high-stakes election for Congress?

It’s indeed an important election for Congress. Going forward, we have elections in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and then the national elections. So, Karnataka’s results will have a huge signalling effect on Congress’ prospects.

Is it neck-and-neck or a straight win for Congress?

It’s not neck-and-neck primarily because it’s a triangular contest. Congress is inching towards a comfortable position. The party has been very active for 2-3 years, starting with Covid, taking up various people’s issues. This is one of the best-prepared elections internally. The 40% corruption is a real issue. Second issue is price rise. Three, people desire a stable government. Four, we need to put the administration back on track. Any decent leadership that can lead Karnataka is today available in Congress. We do a disservice to ourselves by not articulating this well enough.

Can the corruption issue bring you votes? Bribery has always been there.

There’s a difference between something that happens on the sidelines and that very thing becoming the main agenda of the ruling party. Nobody’s perfect. There’s a difference between 40% [commission] and 5%. Small business people in my constituency admit to paying a monthly amount to various supervisory departments. They say they were alright paying Rs 5,000 a month, but now they’re asked to pay Rs 20,000. There’s palpable anger at corruption. We don’t have a single-issue election anymore. It’s a set of issues. That’s why I listed four issues and corruption is one.

Shouldn’t Congress be telling people how it’ll make public offices free of corruption?

Bringing back on track administration with some amount of decency in it has been discussed in the party. We’re serious about this. But of course, oftentimes Congress fails to articulate. That’s a disservice we’re doing to ourselves. We should better articulate our seriousness.

What about Congress’ poll guarantees burdening public finances?

Today, the biggest concern for a majority of people is the economic stress each family is going through. Incomes haven’t kept pace with expenses. There’s no cost larger than the wellbeing of the majority of our people. We’re morally and constitutionally bound to come to the aid of people in financial distress. The money we’re going to put in people’s hands will be put back into the economy and have a 5x effect. We’re not putting money into rich people’s hands who’ll put it in the bank.

How are the Congress’ prospects in Bengaluru?

Mood of the people is one of disenchantment with BJP. But there’s a bottleneck: we don’t have good candidates. Congress would’ve done remarkably well in Bengaluru if we had good candidates. We’ll lose 3-4 seats due to the failure of building a proper candidate pipeline. But definitely, we’ll win more than half of the seats.

Your party colleague M B Patil said you are a potential CM candidate.

I’ve been a minister and MLA for five terms. It’s a great blessing to be able to do my bit. My primary objective is to ensure that I’m in public life. I’m not chasing any position. I’m particular about continuing as MLA.