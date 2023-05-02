Those speaking against India, Hindus will be shot: BJP's Basanagouda Patil Yatnal

Amid the ongoing war of words between the BJP and the Congress in the run up to the Karnataka Assembly elections, BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal stirred up a fresh controversy after he was seen on video calling for the shooting of those who speak against India or the Hindu faith.

According to a report by Times Now, Yatnal's comments came during a public rally in Vijayapura, where he was caught on camera saying, "If you speak about our faith or about India or about Hindus, then you will be shot [making hand gesture]."

While his statement came in reference to recently slain gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed, his comment has since gone viral.

In the same rally, Yatnal also claimed that the BJP, if voted to power in Karnataka, would implement the Yogi Adityanath-style of governance.

"Anyone who speaks against India will be encountered. We will stop sending them to jail. Decision will be taken on the road itself, Times Now quoted the BJP leader as saying.

It should be noted that inflammatory statements have featured prominently in the run-up to the Karnataka polls.

Earlier, Yatnal himself had referred to former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi as "vishkanya" (poisonous woman), while senior BJP leader K S Eshwarappa had objected to the use of loudspeakers for azaan.

The Congress, too, has made its share of inflammatory statements, with party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and his son Priyank sparking rows over their criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

With mere days of campaigning left ahead of the polls, the political war of words between contesting parties is only expected to heat up.

Karnataka goes to polls on May 10, and counting is scheduled for May 13.