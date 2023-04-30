'Let Deve Gowda reveal who approached him,' says CM

Truck with JD(S): 'Let Deve Gowda reveal who approached him,' says CM

Our national president J P Nadda has said that I will be the chief minister post-elections. I am very grateful to Nadda for having reposed faith in me, Bommai said

DHNS
DHNS, Hubballi,
  • Apr 30 2023, 23:15 ist
  • updated: May 01 2023, 05:02 ist
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: DH Photo

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday dared JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda to reveal the names of the representatives of national parties - BJP and Congress - who he claimed to have approached him for a post-poll alliance with the regional outfit.

"Let him (Deve Gowda) reveal the names of those who approached him with a proposal to ally with the JD(S) to form a coalition government after the Assembly elections," Bommai told reporters when asked about Gowda's statement.

Also Read | K'taka polls: Priyanka Gandhi seeks to reach out to Anganwadi & ASHA workers with promise of enhanced pay

"Our national president J P Nadda has said that I will be the chief minister post-elections. I am very grateful to Nadda for having reposed faith in me. Both Shah and Nadda have expressed confidence in my leadership. However, the BJP's central parliamentary board and the legislators will choose the next chief minister," he clarified.

 

 

JD(S)
BJP
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
Assembly Elections 2023
basavaraj bommai
H D Deve Gowda

