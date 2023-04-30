Truck with JD(S): 'Let Deve Gowda reveal who approached him,' says CM

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday dared JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda to reveal the names of the representatives of national parties - BJP and Congress - who he claimed to have approached him for a post-poll alliance with the regional outfit.

"Let him (Deve Gowda) reveal the names of those who approached him with a proposal to ally with the JD(S) to form a coalition government after the Assembly elections," Bommai told reporters when asked about Gowda's statement.

"Our national president J P Nadda has said that I will be the chief minister post-elections. I am very grateful to Nadda for having reposed faith in me. Both Shah and Nadda have expressed confidence in my leadership. However, the BJP's central parliamentary board and the legislators will choose the next chief minister," he clarified.