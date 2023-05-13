Tweeps flood social media with memes as Karnataka chooses its leaders

There was stress, anxiety, hope and anticipation in the air as Karnataka poll results were announced today, however, this culminated in happiness for Congress as they went for a clean swipe in Karnataka. As the day set and the future of the state becomes clear, tweeps have taken it upon themselves to single handedly diffuse all the tension with their hilarious meme-fest.
Looks like the BJP has been shown their way out of the state
Karnatakians to BJP in Karnataka Election Results!! 🤗 pic.twitter.com/7oXF1M8aW4
— Dis'Qaulified Mumbaikkar (@BC_WHEEL) May 13, 2023
After winning by 46,163 marging, Siddu must be grooving to the beats of victory tonight
Siddharamiah after the results:#ElectionResults #KarnatakaElectionResults #KarnatakaPolls pic.twitter.com/FBZtTR2KLW
— asmit (@GunhaonKaDevta) May 13, 2023
Wonder how loud the silence at BJP headquarters would be at the moment
Exclusive picture of BJP headquarter. #VoteCounting pic.twitter.com/KFOF4cAHEb
— Desi Devil (@iDesiDevil) May 13, 2023
Rahul Gandhi shone bright like a diamond
Thanks karnataka 🙏#KarnatakaElectionResults2023 pic.twitter.com/pEf0gu6a5g
— kangana ranaut (@kanganarunouut) May 13, 2023
Don’t know about RCB, but Congress surely put up a great game
Virat Kohli’s insta story today pic.twitter.com/vMwoNGdYkT
— Dr Gill (@ikpsgill1) May 13, 2023
BJP knows not what hit them in Karnataka
Congress to BJP in #KarnatakaElectionResults pic.twitter.com/m4Jam5wEcr
— Baba MaChuvera 💫 Parody of Parody (@indian_armada) May 13, 2023
