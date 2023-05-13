Tweeps flood social media with memes as Karnataka chooses its leaders

There was stress, anxiety, hope and anticipation in the air as Karnataka poll results were announced today, however, this culminated in happiness for Congress as they went for a clean swipe in Karnataka. As the day set and the future of the state becomes clear, tweeps have taken it upon themselves to single handedly diffuse all the tension with their hilarious meme-fest.

Also Read | Key takeaways from Karnataka election result 2023

Looks like the BJP has been shown their way out of the state

Also Read | As lotus withers in South India, Congress finds a silver lining



Karnatakians to BJP in Karnataka Election Results!! 🤗 pic.twitter.com/7oXF1M8aW4 — Dis'Qaulified Mumbaikkar (@BC_WHEEL) May 13, 2023

After winning by 46,163 marging, Siddu must be grooving to the beats of victory tonight

Wonder how loud the silence at BJP headquarters would be at the moment

Rahul Gandhi shone bright like a diamond

Don’t know about RCB, but Congress surely put up a great game

BJP knows not what hit them in Karnataka