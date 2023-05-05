UCC will help women's empowerment: Smriti Irani

Slamming the Congress, Irani said the Congress was never for Hindus and Hinduness

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 05 2023, 22:19 ist
  • updated: May 06 2023, 02:39 ist
Union Minister Smriti Irani. Credit: PTI Photo

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Friday asserted that the BJP's proposal to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) will go a long way in women's empowerment.

Irani told reporters that the BJP's manifesto is all about following PM Modi's core philosophy of 'Sab Ka Sath, Sab Ka Vishwas', while Congress' manifesto is all about "divisiveness and its pack of lies."

Slamming the Congress, Irani said the Congress was never for Hindus and Hinduness. Therefore, only a party like Congress can think of banning the Bajrang Dal, which was formed to espouse the cause of 'bonhomie' in the country.

She said the BJP's manifesto that speaks about supplying half a litre milk and supplying 5 kg Siri Dhanya to BPL families is nothing but empowering women from poor households.

"Women are the biggest chunk of beneficiaries who will reap benefits under the dairy subsidy programme that was launched by BJP a couple of years ago," she said.

