Union ministers, BJP CMs hit campaign trail in Karnataka

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has stepped up its campaign in the state on Thursday with a series of rallies and roadshows by the state leaders, union ministers and chief ministers of the BJP-ruled states.

Vijaya Sankalpa rath yatras were held in the four corners of the state. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai spearheaded the rath yatre in Tumakuru and Mangaluru districts while Union minister Smriti Irani helmed the yatre in Gadag and Dharwad districts. Madhya Pradesh CM Shivaraj Singh Chouhan led the party rally in Vijayanagara district.

Addressing the rally at Koratagere in Tumakuru district, Basavaraj Bommai pitched for the Congress-mukt Karnataka. The CM mocked the Congress saying when there's no guarantee of the Congress, what's the use of their guarantee cards? "They are misleading people by promising 10 kg rice and 200 units of power for free. Their guarantee cards are nothing but visiting cards," he said.

Read | Unnecessary politicisation behind toll plaza protests: CM Basavaraj Bommai

"In the name of social justice Siddaramaiah has committed a grave injustice to the people of the state. He tried to dissuade me from enhancing reservation for SC/STs and OBCs saying it is like stoning a beehive. But I went ahead and fulfilled a long-pending demand of Dalits and tribals," Bommai said.

At Gadag, Union minister Smriti Irani hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remarks on Indian democracy in London. If the Congress workers have any self-respect, if they love their country, they should oppose Rahul Gandhi. This election is all about the battle between national pride versus the Gandhi family which is out to insult the country, Irani charged.

Continuing the national pride narrative, the union minister recited Atal Bihari Vajpayee's poem Bharat koi bhoomi ka tukda nahi hai... Smriti Irani conducted roadshows in Gadag, Navalgund and Laksameshwar on Thursday

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivaraj Singh Chouhan helmed the Vijaya Sankalpa Yatre in Vijayanagar district while Union minister Sadhwi Niranjana Jyoti took part in the women's convention at Nagthan in Vijayapura district.