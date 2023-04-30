Unstable govt a recipe for corruption, impedes devpt: Modi in K'taka

An unstable government is a recipe for corruption and impedes development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday.

The aim of this election is to free the state from the clutches of the Congress and JD(S), he said, seeking full majority for the BJP.

He was addressing a mega BJP campaign rally here.

Modi sought to turn the tables on Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, for calling him a 'poisonous snake,' by using Lord Shiva's analogy.

"The snake adorns Shiva's neck and I am ready to be the snake around the neck of the country's people, who for me are Shiva personified," the prime minister said.

"The Congress people, troubled by my war on corruption, are attacking me repeatedly. But I will welcome their barbs happily. People of Karnataka, a land of saints and sanskar, will give the Congress a befitting answer in the May 10 elections," the prime minister said.

Every project was an opportunity to indulge in corruption for the Congress, he said, flaying the grand old party for dynastic politics, fraud and instability.

The Congress' first family and its cronies looted thousands of crores of rupees and some of them were out on bail, Modi said.

"While ours is a double-engine government, the Congress is an outdated engine," the PM said.

The UPA government which was in power at the Centre before 2014 managed to recover only Rs 5,000 crore from the corrupt, but the money recovered is to the tune of Rs 1 lakh crore in the nine years of the NDA regime, he said.

Not sparing the JD(S), Modi said the regional party as also the Congress were losing sleep looking at the massive support that the BJP was getting during campaigning across the state.

These two parties are a hurdle in development and the people will make them 'clean bowled,' the PM said, amid cheers from the crowd.

Hitting out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who raked up the issue of caste census while addressing a rally here, the prime minister said, "Those who were cheated the most by the Congress are the SC/STs, OBCs and the women," he said.

"Our party believes in caring for all communities, instead of appeasing just one group," he said, adding that India had now emerged as a bright spot in the world.

'JD(S) a pvt ltd party of a family'

The PM called the Congress and JD(S) a 'sign of instability,' and cautioned the people that they can't afford to give the state's fortune into their hands, reports dhns from Hassan.

Calling JD(S) the 'B-team' of Congress, he said the main aim of Congress and its leaders is to serve a family sitting in Delhi, while JD(S) is completely a "private limited party of a family."

"This time, Karnataka has decided to end the decades of 'jod-thod' (coalition) politics. Congress and JD(S) both are signs of instability. In whichever states, Congress governments are remaining, its identity there is of rivalry between its leaders. You (people) too are seeing what is happening in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh," Modi told a public meeting at Belur in the district.

"People in those states are fed up, development has come to a halt. All poll guarantees of Congress have become a bundle of lies," the PM said.

Colourful roadshow in Mysuru

The PM conducted a mega roadshow in Mysuru, winding up his whirlwind two-day campaign tour of Karnataka during which he addressed six public rallies.

In what appeared to be a rerun of sorts of the popular 'Jamboo Savari' witnessed on the last day of the annual Mysuru Dasara, Modi’s roadshow passed through various parts of the city.

Flanked by Mysuru MP Pratap Simha, former ministers K S Eshwarappa and S A Ramadass, he wore the traditional Mysuru 'Peta' and a saffron shawl. He waved at the large number of people who had gathered on both sides of the road.

A cultural troupe of men and women in traditional attire walked along. While men wore 'Peta' and 'Kurta,' women were in attire resembling that of Bharatanatyam dancers.

BJP flags, festoons and the PM’s posters and cutouts dotted the roads.