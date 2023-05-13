Victory of politics that unites country: Priyanka Gandhi on Karnataka poll results

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday hailed the party's performance in the Karnataka assembly polls as the victory of politics that unites the country.

Priyanka Gandhi had run a high-octane campaign for the election and addressed 13 public meetings, besides participating in 12 road shows. She had also held two womens' meetings and a workers' meet.

According to data available on the Election Commission website, the Congress has won 79 of the 224 assembly seats in Karnataka so far and is leading in 57, while the BJP has won 39 and is ahead in 27. The Janata Dal (Secular) has bagged 14 seats so far and is leading in six.

In a tweet in Hindi, Gandhi said, "Heartfelt thanks to the people of Karnataka for giving a historic mandate to the Congress party. This is a victory of giving priority to the idea of Karnataka's progress. This is the victory of politics that unites the country."

ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್‌ ಪಕ್ಷದ ಪರ ಐತಿಹಾಸಿಕ ತೀರ್ಪು ನೀಡಿದ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕದ ಜನತೆಗೆ ತುಂಬು ಹೃದಯದ ಧನ್ಯವಾದಗಳು! ಭ್ರಷ್ಟಾಚಾರ, ಕೋಮುವಾದ, ಬೆಲೆ ಏರಿಕೆ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಕನ್ನಡಿಗರು ಕೈ ಏರಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ ಮತ್ತು ನಮ್ಮ ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರವನ್ನು ಒಗ್ಗೂಡಿಸುವುದಕ್ಕಾಗಿ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕದ ಜನತೆ ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್ ಕೈ ಹಿಡಿದಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್‌ ಕಾರ್ಯಕರ್ತರಿಗೆ ಮತ್ತು ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ… — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) May 13, 2023

"My best wishes to all the hardworking workers and leaders of the Karnataka Congress. All your hard work has paid off. The Congress party will work diligently to implement the guarantees given to the people of Karnataka. Jai Karnataka, Jai Congress," she said.

The Congress general secretary was referring to the five guarantees given by the party to be implemented as soon as it formed the government in Karnataka.

These are 200 units of free power to all households (Gruha Jyoti), Rs 2,000 monthly assistance to woman heads of every family (Gruha Lakshmi), 10 kg of rice free to every member of BPL households (Anna Bhagya), Rs 3,000 every month for unemployed graduate youths and Rs 1,500 for unemployed diploma holders (both in the age group of 18-25) for two years (Yuva Nidhi), and free travel for women in public transport buses.

