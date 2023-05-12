Videos of betting on Assembly poll results go viral on social media in Karnataka's Mysuru

With just a day away for counting of votes of Karnataka legislative Assembly polls held on Wednesday, betting went in full swing in a few constituencies of Mysuru district. Several videos of people inviting for betting, pledging at least Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh to huge amounts of farm land, went viral on social media.

In HD Kote constituency, a copy of an agreement and a video of betting between supporters of Congress and JD(S) candidates, pledging Rs 10 lakh went viral.

In KR Nagar constituency, a video of betting that Congress candidate D Ravishankar would win pledging Rs 5 lakh went viral.

In Periyapatna, a video of betting by a farmer that Congress candidate K Venkatesh would win by pledging his 1.37 acre farmland went viral on social media too.

It is also said that several people were invited for betting that Congress candidate Siddaramaiah would win in Varuna constituency.

In Hunsur too, it is said that there was betting between supporters of Congress and JD(S) candidates.

Mysuru district SP Seema Latkar said that they are taking measures to book cases regarding people involved in betting in all these taluks of Mysuru rural.

Meanwhile, a JD(S) leader and Municipal Council member of KR Nagar town Santhosh Gowda was allegedly assaulted by Congress workers in KR Nagar town on Thursday night. Santhosh was injured in his head. KR Nagar police have registered the case.

