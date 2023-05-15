Villagers refuse to pay power bill citing Cong's free power promise

Cong's free power promise: Villagers refuse to pay bill

Siddarapura Gram panchayat representative Gopi went to Jaalikatte village in the taluk to collect electricity fare from the villagers on Monday

Nrupathuna S K
Nrupathuna S K, DHNS, Chitradurga,
  • May 15 2023, 15:57 ist
  • updated: May 15 2023, 16:41 ist
Bescom established the smart grid electricity recording meter as the pilot project in January 2022. Credit: DH Photo/S K Dinesh

A video of villagers refusing to pay electricity bill citing Congress manifesto, which had promised free power to voters has gone viral on social media networking sites.

Siddarapura Gram panchayat representative Gopi went to Jaalikatte village in the taluk to collect electricity fare from the villagers on Monday. A group of villagers told him that they would not pay it as Congress had promised free power for people if the party was voted to power.

Also Read | Karnataka: Now, power bills to go up by Rs 40-70 per month

Now it has come to power in the state.But the representative asked them to pay the bill till the government issues an order in this regard.

Arguing with him, the villagers asked him to talk to the Congress party about the order." We will not pay the bill from this month." Bescom Assistant Executive Engineer (Rural) Kiran Reddy confirmed it and said people will have to pay the bill if the order is issued from the government.

 

