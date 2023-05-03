Vishwanath suspects BJP conspiracy to defeat Siddaramaiah

Vishwanath says BJP conspiring to defeat Siddaramaiah

  May 03 2023
BJP MLC A H Vishwanath has alleged that the saffron party had hatched a conspiracy to ensure defeat of Siddaramaiah in Varuna constituency. 

"They are hatching a conspiracy to murder a youth from Dalit (SC-ST community) one or two days before the election and blame the Congress for it, in order to win the election. An incident of this kind happened in 1978 also," he said while speaking to press persons in Mysuru on Wednesday.

 

 

