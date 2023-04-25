Vocal for local: Cong campaign mantra this K'taka polls

‘Vocal for local’ is Congress' campaign mantra this Karnataka election

Plays on regional issues to resonate better with voters

Shruthi H M Sastry
Shruthi H M Sastry, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 25 2023, 22:46 ist
  • updated: Apr 26 2023, 06:20 ist
Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah speaks at an election meeting in Kagawad taluk of Belagavi district on Tuesday. Credit: DH Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Vocal for Local’ pitch seems to be the mantra for Congress in Karnataka ahead of the Assembly polls.

For, even as the BJP is pushing a Modi-centric narrative, the Congress has decidedly stuck to local issues akin to a regional party. The party hopes that regional issues will resonate better with voters.  

Wary of engaging with the BJP on ideology-based issues, Congress has sought to build its own narrative based on local issues, treading carefully in choosing issues. For example, the Congress chose not to react when the BJP launched an attack for naming “anti-Hindu” Rajya Sabha MP Imran Pratapgarhi as a star campaigner. 

Also Read | Congress releases star campaigners list for upcoming Karnataka polls

Gaurav Vallabh, AICC spokesperson, said the party wants to emphasise the failure of the BJP government when it comes to Kannadigas. “Be it the Amul issue or the Maharashtra government introducing health scheme in Karnataka villages, the BJP government has failed to uphold the self-esteem of Kannadigas,” he said.

When BJP national president J P Nadda recently urged voters in Shiggaon - Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s constituency - to not be devoid of “Modi’s blessings”, the Congress quickly turned it into a federalism issue. The party has also gone big on ‘Kannada pride’ with the Amul-Nandini issue.

Congress leader Mansoor Ali Khan said the Congress has stayed away from dwelling on “divisionary issues” such as that of Tipu Sultan. “There is no double engine. One engine is a failure,” he quipped, lashing out at the state government. “The Congress wants to keep it Karnataka-centric because Narendra Modi will not become the chief minister. When you do not have solid achievements to show, you will dig up the past. We want to talk about the present and the future. We want to talk about issues that are affecting people such as price rise, corruption and unemployment,” he added. 

The Congress seems to have gotten enough on the platter ahead of the polls - be it the corruption allegation by the contractors’ association, the Nandini-Amul row or the Maharashtra government starting a health scheme for border villages.

A senior Congress leader said the party anticipates PM Modi and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath to raise national issues. “We think Yogi will bring up the Atiq Ahmed issue. But we will stick to local issues,” the leader said. 

 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
Assembly Elections 2023
Karnataka
Karnataka Politics
BJP
Congress

Related videos

What's Brewing

Radio silence suggests failure of Japan Moon landing

Radio silence suggests failure of Japan Moon landing

OpenAI rolls out 'incognito mode' on ChatGPT

OpenAI rolls out 'incognito mode' on ChatGPT

'3 Idiots' style operation using flashlights in Kolkata

'3 Idiots' style operation using flashlights in Kolkata

UK’s first Jagannath Temple to be built in London

UK’s first Jagannath Temple to be built in London

Soon, heritage walks at Delhi's 'haunted' monuments

Soon, heritage walks at Delhi's 'haunted' monuments

Mattel introduces Barbie doll with Down syndrome

Mattel introduces Barbie doll with Down syndrome

Ruskin Bond talks about 'best yrs of life' in new book

Ruskin Bond talks about 'best yrs of life' in new book

Kedarnath shrine opens amid inclement weather

Kedarnath shrine opens amid inclement weather

 