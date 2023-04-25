‘Vocal for local’ is Congress' campaign mantra this Karnataka election

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Vocal for Local’ pitch seems to be the mantra for Congress in Karnataka ahead of the Assembly polls.

For, even as the BJP is pushing a Modi-centric narrative, the Congress has decidedly stuck to local issues akin to a regional party. The party hopes that regional issues will resonate better with voters.

Wary of engaging with the BJP on ideology-based issues, Congress has sought to build its own narrative based on local issues, treading carefully in choosing issues. For example, the Congress chose not to react when the BJP launched an attack for naming “anti-Hindu” Rajya Sabha MP Imran Pratapgarhi as a star campaigner.

Gaurav Vallabh, AICC spokesperson, said the party wants to emphasise the failure of the BJP government when it comes to Kannadigas. “Be it the Amul issue or the Maharashtra government introducing health scheme in Karnataka villages, the BJP government has failed to uphold the self-esteem of Kannadigas,” he said.

When BJP national president J P Nadda recently urged voters in Shiggaon - Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s constituency - to not be devoid of “Modi’s blessings”, the Congress quickly turned it into a federalism issue. The party has also gone big on ‘Kannada pride’ with the Amul-Nandini issue.

Congress leader Mansoor Ali Khan said the Congress has stayed away from dwelling on “divisionary issues” such as that of Tipu Sultan. “There is no double engine. One engine is a failure,” he quipped, lashing out at the state government. “The Congress wants to keep it Karnataka-centric because Narendra Modi will not become the chief minister. When you do not have solid achievements to show, you will dig up the past. We want to talk about the present and the future. We want to talk about issues that are affecting people such as price rise, corruption and unemployment,” he added.

The Congress seems to have gotten enough on the platter ahead of the polls - be it the corruption allegation by the contractors’ association, the Nandini-Amul row or the Maharashtra government starting a health scheme for border villages.

A senior Congress leader said the party anticipates PM Modi and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath to raise national issues. “We think Yogi will bring up the Atiq Ahmed issue. But we will stick to local issues,” the leader said.